Mini Office Messenger Pigeon
Mini Office Messenger Pigeon

Coo-ler Than Email

by Sarah Royal

Trade Paperback

On Sale

Apr 4, 2023

Page Count

48 Pages

Publisher

RP Minis

ISBN-13

9780762482306

Genre

Nonfiction / Humor / Topic / Business & Professional

Description

Send your messages with style with Mini Office Messenger Pigeon! Kit includes everything you need to send a note with your own reliable avian. 
  • Specifications: 3" vinyl messenger pigeon figurine with a slot for notes
  • Mini book: 48-page mini book all about the messenger pigeon, along with 50 perforated pre-printed and blank message slips 
  • Great gift: A fun desk accessory gift for friends, family, and co-workers

What's Inside

RP Minis