What the F*@# Should I Do with My Life?

Answering the Existential Question of What the F*@# to Do with Your Life with Spot-On Humor (and Profanity)

Electrician

Therapist

T-Shirt Cannon Operator

Dental Hygienist

Mortician

Lobbyist

If you’ve tried and failed to find your purpose in life, you’re going to need expert help. From the author of, this laugh-out-loud career guide will set you straight. Take a brief career quiz to find your perfect match, and get the inside scoop on a wide variety of crappy careers, plus tips on breaking in, leaving you with no excuse not to embark on a fulfilling vocation as:. . . And more. And don’t worry: if that perfect career eludes or you fail at everything else, you can always be a realtor.