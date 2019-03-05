Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
What the F*@# Should I Do with My Life?
Answers to Life's Big Question Plus 50 Jobs to Get You Off Your Mediocre A**
Answering the Existential Question of What the F*@# to Do with Your Life with Spot-On Humor (and Profanity)
If you’ve tried and failed to find your purpose in life, you’re going to need expert help. From the author of What the F*@# Should I Make For Dinner?, this laugh-out-loud career guide will set you straight. Take a brief career quiz to find your perfect match, and get the inside scoop on a wide variety of crappy careers, plus tips on breaking in, leaving you with no excuse not to embark on a fulfilling vocation as:
- Electrician
- Therapist
- T-Shirt Cannon Operator
- Dental Hygienist
- Mortician
- Lobbyist
