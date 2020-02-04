Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Unf*ckupable
50 Recipes that Even You Can¿t Screw Up
Anyone, Even You, Can Tackle These 50 New Recipes from the Author of What the F*@# Should I Make For Dinner?Read More
Author Zach Golden has curated and honed a collection of dishes that anyone, even you, can make without screwing them up. From his first book, where he approached the dinner question with the endless variety of a Choose-Your-Own-Adventure novel, to two successive titles guiding the aimless masses towards what to drink and what to do with their lives, Golden is the master at telling other people what to do. This next book marries scaled-down kitchen techniques with satisfying outcomes, with a heavy dose of profanity and deadpan humor. Don’t f*@# up any of the following:
- Chicken and Rice Soup
- Roasted Vegetable and Bacon Hash
- Fennel, Sausage, and Arugula Pasta
…and more, delivering on delicious meals as long as you don’t do anything stupid like start a grease fire, cut off a finger, or spill hot pasta water down your pants. Unless, as he says, you’re really, really dumb, they’re Unfuckupable.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use