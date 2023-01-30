The companion cookbook to Shawn Stevenson’s Eat Smarter, a national bestseller, featuring 100 family-friendly recipes to help you boost your metabolism, up-level your energy, and start living a happier life.

Starting a new health journey may seem daunting, but you don’t have to do it alone. In fact, not doing it alone is a secret to longevity and health that has been largely overlooked… until now! The latest research shows that simple changes to our environment, and eating more often with people we care about, have a tremendous impact on our food choices, metabolic health, mental health, and so much more.

As health expert and #1-ranked podcast host of “The Model Health Show” Shawn Stevenson shows us, nutrition goes beyond preparing and eating healthy foods, and can be a delicious, transformative experience for all. In Eat Smarter Family Cookbook, Stevenson expands on his bestselling Eat Smarter with 100 delectable recipes with radically upgraded ingredients that are fit for the whole family. Inside, you’ll find recipes like Sweet Potato Protein Pancakes, Supreme Salmon Burgers, and Avocado Fries that offer a healthy and mouthwatering twist to old classics.

Each easy-to-prepare recipe is designed with nutrient-dense ingredients that will transform your body from the inside out. Complete with sample meal plans, mind-blowing food facts, and tips to transform your family’s kitchen, Eat Smarter Family Cookbook has all the recipes you’ll need to upgrade your food choices and, ultimately, transform your health and the health of your entire family.