The Lighter Step-By-Step Instant Pot Cookbook





Building on the wild success of Eisner’s popular Pressure Luck Cooking website and YouTube channel, every recipe in this book is illustrated with clear photographs showing exactly what to do in each step. There are no hard-to-find ingredients or fussy techniques, and each dish takes advantage of the time-saving benefits of the Instant Pot.

Now, in this new cookbook featuring 85 delicious dishes that have been lightened up for guilt-free everyday eating, Eisner shows how the Instant Pot can be a part of your plan to slim down and keep the weight off–without losing any of the flavor.