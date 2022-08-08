Orders over $45 ship FREE
Super Shortcut Instant Pot
The Ultimate Time-Saving Step-by-Step Cookbook
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 11, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
It’s About Time!
Jeffrey Eisner, the self-taught, fancy-free, #1 bestselling author, blogger and TV personality makes life easier for everyone in the kitchen. With this new book, it’s all about super-simple, super-delicious Instant Pot recipes with quick cook times and short ingredient lists. We’re talking less prep with photos of every step!
Here, Eisner's flavor-bomb recipes become simpler than ever, with quick cooking and each recipe using no more than ten ingredients (including salt, pepper, and oil)—and often many fewer. But make no mistake—these shortcut dishes never skimp on the flavor. They deliver the same delectable satisfaction that keeps his followers coming back time and time again.
Some mouthwatering recipes include:
Creamy Tortellini Soup
French Onion Mac & Cheese
Dan Dan-Style Noodles
Lasagna Risotto
Chicken Stroganoff
Chinese-style Spareribs
Beef Birria Tacos
Shrimp Scampi
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Deep-Dish Chocolate Chip Cookie
Plus, Eisner shows how to make each recipe work for smaller households, with instructions to serve from 1 to 6 people.
Supported and authorized by the Instant Pot manufacturer, and featuring hundreds of step-by-step photos to make each meal foolproof, this cookbook featuring over 100 recipes will turn your dinners into winners.
