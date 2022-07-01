Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

How to Sous Vide
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

How to Sous Vide

Easy, Delicious Perfection Any Night of the Week: 100+ Simple, Irresistible Recipes

by Daniel Shumski

Regular Price $19.95

Regular Price $24.95 CAD

Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook

Regular Price $19.95

Regular Price $24.95 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 23, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Nov 23, 2021

Page Count

240 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523512331

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Methods / Special Appliances

Description

Perfection—in the bag
Ready to turn out the best steak of your life by sealing it in a plastic bag and simmering it in a bath of warm water?
 
The technique is called sous vide— it’s how a lot of the pros do it—and now with sous vide devices affordable and available, you can too. Daniel Shumski, the gadget whisperer who demystified the Instant Pot, unlocks the secrets of professional sous vide for home use. He explains step by step the process, timing, precise temperatures by ingredient, best techniques, and ins and outs of the equipment. And then offers 100 brilliant recipes designed to take full advantage of this revolutionary method, plus a dozen unexpected sous-vide hacks (make short-cut “cold-brew” coffee; infuse your olive oil with new flavors!)
 
With Shumski’s guidance, anything can be made better through sous vide, from favorite meats (you’ll never cook a chicken breast any other way) to the surprises of sous vide carrots (try them with miso butter) to the showstopping glory of a Berry Cheesecake in a jar.


 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

“Cooking sous vide (in water with an immersion circulator) can often make dinner prep easier (and more flexible). For anyone who isn’t yet convinced, this accessible cookbook from the author of How to Instant Pot will help to demystify the whole process.” —Epicurious

“A terrific how-to... In Shumski’s estimation, this cooking method is forgiving, flavorful, and foolproof—and his enticing recipes go a long way to prove it.” —Publishers Weekly

"Sharing his enthusiasm in an approachable style, Shumski’s take on sous vide should get any cook excited to try the technique."—Library Journal

 

Read More Read Less