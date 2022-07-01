How to Sous Vide

Description

Perfection—in the bag

Ready to turn out the best steak of your life by sealing it in a plastic bag and simmering it in a bath of warm water?



The technique is called sous vide— it’s how a lot of the pros do it—and now with sous vide devices affordable and available, you can too. Daniel Shumski, the gadget whisperer who demystified the Instant Pot, unlocks the secrets of professional sous vide for home use. He explains step by step the process, timing, precise temperatures by ingredient, best techniques, and ins and outs of the equipment. And then offers 100 brilliant recipes designed to take full advantage of this revolutionary method, plus a dozen unexpected sous-vide hacks (make short-cut “cold-brew” coffee; infuse your olive oil with new flavors!)



With Shumski’s guidance, anything can be made better through sous vide, from favorite meats (you’ll never cook a chicken breast any other way) to the surprises of sous vide carrots (try them with miso butter) to the showstopping glory of a Berry Cheesecake in a jar.





