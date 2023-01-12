Free shipping on orders $35+
Daniel Shumski
Daniel Shumski, author of Will It Waffle? and Will It Skillet!, is a writer and editor who has hunted ramen in Tokyo for the Washington Post and tracked down ice cream in Buenos Aires for the Los Angeles Times. He lives in Montreal.
