Milk Street: The World in a Skillet

One-pot meals that reveal the world of flavorful possibilities inside a simple skillet—America’s most common cooking tool—from the James Beard Award-winning team at Milk Street



In The World In A Skillet, the Milk Street team draws on their expertise and techniques from around the globe to deliver bold yet simple one-skillet meals that take guess-work out of dinner and make clean-up a cinch.



Whether it's in a wok, a paella pan, a cast-iron skillet or a donabe, every culture has its own version of a one-pan dinner; in the United States, that pan is most often a simple skillet. Here, you'll find 125 recipes adapted to skillet cooking with inspiration from cooks around the world. These dishes will transform and expand the way you use your skillet, with dishes like Chileajo de Cerdo; Fettucine with Asparagus, Cream and Chives; Pyttipanna (Swedish Potato and Beef Hash); Georgian Lobio; and much more. Best of all, every recipe comes together in under an hour, with plenty of meals for when you have only 30 minutes to put dinner on the table.



Backed by the rigorous recipe development Chris Kimball is famous for, and with a photograph for every recipe, time-saving tips and tricks for novice cooks, and step-by-step instruction, The World in a Skillet is your answer to easy prep, easier clean-up, and recipes you'll keep coming back to time and time again.



