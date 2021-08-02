Simple, comforting Instant Pot meals from #1 bestselling author and superstar blogger Jeffrey Eisner, featuring color photos of every step of every mouthwatering recipe.



After releasing two #1 national bestsellers, Jeffrey Eisner is back with a truly outrageous, brand-new cookbook full of recipes we all desire: simple comforts. You'll get his spin on classics such as Cacio e Pepe, Chicken Gnocchi Soup, Drunken Noodles, New York-style Pastrami, and Garlic Mashed Potatoes to more inventive creations like Cream of Bacon Soup, Reuben Rotini, Chicken Fajita Jambalaya, Steak Tidbits and his sinfully decadent Stuffed S'mores Cake. These heart-warming, super-satisfying, intensely flavorful dishes are what the Instant Pot does best, and the Instant Pot is what Eisner does best. Also included are optional variations to adapt many dishes to your lifestyle, and a whole chapter devoted to recipes that are super-fast and super-easy to make, with 7 ingredients or less.



With hundreds of crystal clear photographs guiding your every step, and recipes featuring easy-to-find ingredients and even easier-to-master techniques, The Simple Comforts Step-by-Step Instant Pot Cookbook combines the magic of your favorite comfort food meals, the speed and simplicity of your favorite kitchen appliance, and Eisner's signature friendly guidance to make you an expert in your own kitchen.