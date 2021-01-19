175 recipes to recreate your favorite restaurant eats in your Instant Pot at home, from the bestselling authors of The Instant Pot Bible



The Instant Pot has become America's favorite way to put good food on the table, fast, and Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough are preeminent and bestselling authorities on cooking with it. Now, with copycat recipes dominating Instant Pot communitites online and Americans missing their favorite restaurants, they bring you 175 brand-new recipes to recreate popular restaurant meals at home with all the ease and flavor the Instant Pot is known for.



Whether you're missing your favorite Chipotle Burrito Bowl, get a late-night craving for a Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme, or you want to recreate weekly traditions at home with Cracker Barrel's Sunday Dinner, The Instant Pot Bible: Copycat Recipes makes all of your favorite chain restaurant recipes accessible when you don't want to – or can't – leave home. Recipes include favorite dishes inspired by Panera Bread, P.F. Chang's, Legal Seafoods, Rao's, Panda Express, Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's, and dozens more.



With adjustments for every make and model of Instant Pot, and affordable, easy riffs on all your favorite restaurant meals, Instant Pot Bible: Copycat Recipes is sure to become your go-to cookbook for every night of the week.