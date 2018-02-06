Mark Scarbrough
By the Author
Instant Pot Bible: Copycat Recipes
Recreate your favorite restaurant eats in your Instant Pot at home with 175 recipes from the bestselling authors of The Instant Pot Bible.Hungry for your…
Instant Pot Bible: The Next Generation
Enjoy more than 350 brand-new recipes for family favorites and weeknight suppers for every model and size of Instant Pot with this delicious guide from…
From Freezer to Instant Pot: The Cookbook
The ultimate INSTANT POT convenience cookbook, FULLY AUTHORIZED with 75 recipes for delicious meals straight from your freezer to the table in minutes, no thawing…
The Instant Pot Bible
This complete and authorized guide to your Instant Pot has more than 350 recipes for breakfasts, lunches, dinners, snacks, and even desserts -- for every…
The Kitchen Shortcut Bible
The ultimate collection of recipes to make real food, real fast -- with hundreds of ways to cook smarter, not harder.The Kitchen Shortcut Bible is…