Mark Scarbrough

Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough are the bestselling authors of the Instant Pot Bible series of cookbooks, among more than 30 others. They are the owners of MediaEats, a culinary production company, were nominees for 2011 and 2015 James Beard Awards, won the 2015 IACP Award, and are the longest-serving columnists on WeightWatchers.com, as well as regular contributors to the Washington Post, Fine Cooking, and Cooking Light.