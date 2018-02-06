The Instant Pot Bible

A cheesecake for the holidays! Eggnog is sometimes made with brandy and sometimes with a mix of brandy and whiskey — so feel free to use 11⁄2 tablespoons brandy and 11⁄2 tablespoons whiskey in this recipe. Or go all out with 1 tablespoon brandy, 1 tablespoon whiskey, and 1 tablespoon gold rum. Makes 6 to 8 servings
Notes:
- Unfortunately, these ratios and this pan won’t work in a 3-quart cooker.
- Sprinkle up to 1⁄4 cup finely chopped candied citron over the crust before you pour the cheesecake batter into the pan.
- Crumble amaretti cookies over each pieces as a garnish.
INGREDIENTS
1½ cups vanilla wafer cookie crumbs
¼ cup (½ stick) butter, melted and cooled, plus additional butter for greasing the pan
2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar
1 pound regular cream cheese
½ cup granulated white sugar
1 large egg, at room temperature
3 large egg yolks, at room temperature
3 tablespoons brandy
3 tablespoons heavy cream
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon grated nutmeg
¼ teaspoon salt (optional)
1½ cups water
1. Generously butter the inside of a 7-inch round springform pan. Mix the cookie crumbs, melted butter, and confectioners’ sugar in a medium bowl until uniform; then pour into the prepared pan. Press this mixture evenly across the bottom and about halfway up the sides of the pan to make a crust.
2. Put the cream cheese and sugar in a food processor, cover, and process until smooth, about 1 minute. Add the egg and process until smooth. Then add the egg yolks one at a time, processing each before adding the next.
3. Open the machine, scrape down the inside, and add brandy and cream. Cover and process until smooth. Add the flour, nutmeg, and salt (if using). Process again until smooth. Pour this mixture into the prepared crust in the pan (it will rise above the crust on the sides). Do not cover the pan with foil.
4. Pour the water into a 6- or 8-quart cooker. Set a heat- and pressure-safe trivet in the cooker. Make an aluminum foil sling (see page 20), set the filled springform pan on it, and use it to lower the pan into the pot. Fold down the ends of the sling so that they do not touch the cheesecake batter in the pan. Lock the lid onto the pot.
5. Set the machine for PRESSURE COOK or MANUAL. Set the level for HIGH. The valve must be CLOSED. Set the time for 25 minutes with the KEEP WARM setting off. If necessary, press START.
6. When the machine has finished cooking, turn it off and let its pressure return to normal naturally, about 20 minutes. Unlatch the lid and open the cooker. Use the sling to transfer the hot springform pan to a wire rack. Cool for 15 minutes, then refrigerate for 1 hour. Cover and continue refrigerating for at least 1 more hour or up to 2 days.
7. To serve, uncover and run a thin knife between the pan and the cake. Unlatch the sides of the pan and open it to remove the cake inside. If desired, use a thin knife to slice the cake off the pan’s base and a spatula to transfer the cheesecake to a platter.