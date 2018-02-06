Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Instant Pot Bible

More than 350 Recipes and Strategies: The Only Book You Need for Every Model of Instant Pot

by

This complete and AUTHORIZED guide to your Instant Pot has more than 350 recipes for breakfasts, lunches, dinners, snacks, and even desserts–for every size and model of Instant Pot, including the Instant Pot MAX.

More than five million people worldwide use Instant Pots to get food onto their table fast. But only The Instant Pot Bible has everything you need to revolutionize the way you cook with your favorite machine. Every one of the 350+ recipes gives ingredients and timings for all sizes and models of Instant Pot, including the Instant Pot MAX, which cooks even more quickly. And you get exciting new recipes that utilize the MAX’s unique Sous Vide setting.

The Instant Pot Bible is the most comprehensive Instant Pot book ever published, with recipes for everything from hearty breakfasts to healthy sides, from centerpiece stews and roasts to decadent desserts. Bestselling authors and pressure-cooking experts Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough offer customized directions and timings for perfect results every time. And many recipes can also use the slow-cook setting to let the machine cook while you do other things.

These innovative “road map” recipes for classics such as vegetable soups, chilis, pasta casseroles, oatmeal, and more let you customize flavors and ingredients to make each of your family members’ favorites. Need dinner in an instant? No problem-more than 175 recipes come together in just a few minutes or just a few steps. Not to mention vegan and vegetarian, keto-friendly, and gluten-free options galore.

You’ll find:
  • Buffalo Chicken Soup
  • Turkey Chili Verde
  • Classic Mac and Cheese
  • Dan Dan Noodles
  • Thai-Inspired Pulled Chicken Breasts
  • Smoky Chickpeas and Potato Curry
  • Sous Vide Strip Steaks with Chives and Garlic
  • Poached Salmon with Horseradish Sauce
  • Teriyaki-Style Braised Flank Steak
  • Red Beans and Rice
  • No-Drain Mashed Potatoes
  • Classic Cheesecake
  • And many more…
The Instant Pot changed the way you cook. The Instant Pot Bible helps you make the most of it.
Genre: Cooking / Cooking / Methods / Special Appliances

On Sale: October 2nd 2018

Price: $19.99 / $25.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 496

ISBN-13: 9780316524612

Voracious
Eggnog Cheesecake

A cheesecake for the holidays! Eggnog is sometimes made with brandy and sometimes with a mix of brandy and whiskey — so feel free to use 11⁄2 tablespoons brandy and 11⁄2 tablespoons whiskey in this recipe. Or go all out with 1 tablespoon brandy, 1 tablespoon whiskey, and 1 tablespoon gold rum. Makes 6 to 8 servings

 

Notes:

  • Unfortunately, these ratios and this pan won’t work in a 3-quart cooker.
  • Sprinkle up to 1⁄4 cup finely chopped candied citron over the crust before you pour the cheesecake batter into the pan.
  • Crumble amaretti cookies over each pieces as a garnish.

 

INGREDIENTS

1½ cups vanilla wafer cookie crumbs

¼ cup (½ stick) butter, melted and cooled, plus additional butter for greasing the pan

2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar

1 pound regular cream cheese

½ cup granulated white sugar

1 large egg, at room temperature

3 large egg yolks, at room temperature

3 tablespoons brandy

3 tablespoons heavy cream

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon grated nutmeg

¼ teaspoon salt (optional)

1½ cups water

 

1. Generously butter the inside of a 7-inch round springform pan. Mix the cookie crumbs, melted butter, and confectioners’ sugar in a medium bowl until uniform; then pour into the prepared pan. Press this mixture evenly across the bottom and about halfway up the sides of the pan to make a crust.

 

2. Put the cream cheese and sugar in a food processor, cover, and process until smooth, about 1 minute. Add the egg and process until smooth. Then add the egg yolks one at a time, processing each before adding the next.

 

3. Open the machine, scrape down the inside, and add brandy and cream. Cover and process until smooth. Add the flour, nutmeg, and salt (if using). Process again until smooth. Pour this mixture into the prepared crust in the pan (it will rise above the crust on the sides). Do not cover the pan with foil.

 

4. Pour the water into a 6- or 8-quart cooker. Set a heat- and pressure-safe trivet in the cooker. Make an aluminum foil sling (see page 20), set the filled springform pan on it, and use it to lower the pan into the pot. Fold down the ends of the sling so that they do not touch the cheesecake batter in the pan. Lock the lid onto the pot.

 

5. Set the machine for PRESSURE COOK or MANUAL. Set the level for HIGH. The valve must be CLOSED. Set the time for 25 minutes with the KEEP WARM setting off. If necessary, press START.

 

6. When the machine has finished cooking, turn it off and let its pressure return to normal naturally, about 20 minutes. Unlatch the lid and open the cooker. Use the sling to transfer the hot springform pan to a wire rack. Cool for 15 minutes, then refrigerate for 1 hour. Cover and continue refrigerating for at least 1 more hour or up to 2 days.

 

7. To serve, uncover and run a thin knife between the pan and the cake. Unlatch the sides of the pan and open it to remove the cake inside. If desired, use a thin knife to slice the cake off the pan’s base and a spatula to transfer the cheesecake to a platter.

