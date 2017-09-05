Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough
By the Author
The Essential Air Fryer Cookbook
With more than 7 million sold in America, air fryers are the next Instant Pot: the new hot kitchen appliance home cooks have to have--and…
From Freezer to Instant Pot: The Cookbook
The Instant Pot transformed the way you feed your family, letting you put meals on the table in record time. Now, upgrade the way you…
The Instant Pot Bible
This complete and AUTHORIZED guide to your Instant Pot has more than 350 recipes for breakfasts, lunches, dinners, snacks, and even desserts--for every size and…
The Kitchen Shortcut Bible
The ultimate collection of recipes to make real food, real fast--with hundreds of ways to cook smarter, not harder. The Kitchen Shortcut Bible is for…