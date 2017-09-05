Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough

Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough are the bestselling authors of The Instant Pot Bible, among more than 30 other cookbooks. They are the owners of mediaeats, a culinary production company, were nominees for 2011 and 2015 James Beard Awards, won the 2015 IACP Award, and are the longest-serving columnists on WeightWatchers.com, as well as regular contributors to the Washington Post, Fine Cooking, and Cooking Light.