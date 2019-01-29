From Freezer to Instant Pot: The Cookbook

The Instant Pot transformed the way you feed your family, letting you put meals on the table in record time. Now, upgrade the way you use your Instant Pot to make it even more convenient with these 75 recipes and a host of strategies for cooking meals straight from your freezer, with absolutely no thaw time or pre-preparation required.

Each recipe gives timings and ingredients for every 6 and 8-quart model of Instant Pot, including the new Instant Pot Max-and the recipes include everything from hearty stews to healthy sides to delicious braises and even roasts that go from your freezer to your plate in a matter of minutes: just dump, lock, and cook.

You’ll find: