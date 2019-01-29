Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

From Freezer to Instant Pot: The Cookbook

How to Cook No-Prep Meals in Your Instant Pot Straight from Your Freezer

The Instant Pot transformed the way you feed your family, letting you put meals on the table in record time. Now, upgrade the way you use your Instant Pot to make it even more convenient with these 75 recipes and a host of strategies for cooking meals straight from your freezer, with absolutely no thaw time or pre-preparation required.

Each recipe gives timings and ingredients for every 6 and 8-quart model of Instant Pot, including the new Instant Pot Max-and the recipes include everything from hearty stews to healthy sides to delicious braises and even roasts that go from your freezer to your plate in a matter of minutes: just dump, lock, and cook.
You’ll find:
  • Butternut Squash Bisque
  • Ground Beef Lo Mein
  • Ziti with Sausage and Peppers
  • Italian-Style Pork Chops
  • French Dip
  • Chicken Fajitas
  • Sweet-and-Sour Shrimp
  • And much more!
Genre:

On Sale: July 16th 2019

Price: $18.99 / $24.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 192

ISBN-13: 9780316425667

Voracious
What's Inside

