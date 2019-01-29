Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
From Freezer to Instant Pot: The Cookbook
How to Cook No-Prep Meals in Your Instant Pot Straight from Your Freezer
The Instant Pot transformed the way you feed your family, letting you put meals on the table in record time. Now, upgrade the way you use your Instant Pot to make it even more convenient with these 75 recipes and a host of strategies for cooking meals straight from your freezer, with absolutely no thaw time or pre-preparation required.
- Butternut Squash Bisque
- Ground Beef Lo Mein
- Ziti with Sausage and Peppers
- Italian-Style Pork Chops
- French Dip
- Chicken Fajitas
- Sweet-and-Sour Shrimp
- And much more!
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use