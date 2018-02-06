



More than five million people worldwide use Instant Pots to get food onto their table fast. But only The Instant Pot Bible has everything you need to revolutionize the way you cook with your favorite machine. Every one of the 350+ recipes gives ingredients and timings for all sizes and models of Instant Pot, including the Instant Pot MAX, which cooks even more quickly. And you get exciting new recipes that utilize the MAX’s unique Sous Vide setting.





The Instant Pot Bible is the most comprehensive Instant Pot book ever published, with recipes for everything from hearty breakfasts to healthy sides, from centerpiece stews and roasts to decadent desserts. Bestselling authors and pressure-cooking experts Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough offer customized directions and timings for perfect results every time. And many recipes can also use the slow-cook setting to let the machine cook while you do other things.





These innovative “road map” recipes for classics such as vegetable soups, chilis, pasta casseroles, oatmeal, and more let you customize flavors and ingredients to make each of your family members’ favorites. Need dinner in an instant? No problem-more than 175 recipes come together in just a few minutes or just a few steps. Not to mention vegan and vegetarian, keto-friendly, and gluten-free options galore.





You’ll find:

Buffalo Chicken Soup

Turkey Chili Verde

Classic Mac and Cheese

Dan Dan Noodles

Thai-Inspired Pulled Chicken Breasts

Smoky Chickpeas and Potato Curry

Sous Vide Strip Steaks with Chives and Garlic

Poached Salmon with Horseradish Sauce

Teriyaki-Style Braised Flank Steak

Red Beans and Rice

No-Drain Mashed Potatoes

Classic Cheesecake

And many more…

The Instant Pot changed the way you cook. The Instant Pot Bible helps you make the most of it.