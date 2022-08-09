Super Shortcut Instant Pot

Description

It’s About Time!



Jeffrey Eisner, the self-taught, fancy-free, #1 bestselling author, blogger and TV personality makes life easier for everyone in the kitchen. With this new book, it’s all about super-simple, super-delicious Instant Pot recipes with quick cook times and short ingredient lists. We’re talking less prep with photos of every step!



Here, Eisner's flavor-bomb recipes become simpler than ever, with quick cooking and each recipe using no more than ten ingredients (including salt, pepper, and oil)—and often many fewer. But make no mistake—these shortcut dishes never skimp on the flavor. They deliver the same delectable satisfaction that keeps his followers coming back time and time again.



Some mouthwatering recipes include:

Creamy Tortellini Soup

French Onion Mac & Cheese

Dan Dan-Style Noodles

Lasagna Risotto

Chicken Stroganoff

Chinese-style Spareribs

Beef Birria Tacos

Shrimp Scampi

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Deep-Dish Chocolate Chip Cookie



Plus, Eisner shows how to make each recipe work for smaller households, with instructions to serve from 1 to 6 people.



Supported and authorized by the Instant Pot manufacturer, and featuring hundreds of step-by-step photos to make each meal foolproof, this cookbook featuring over 100 recipes will turn your dinners into winners.