The Lighter Step-By-Step Instant Pot Cookbook
Easy Recipes for a Slimmer, Healthier You ¿ With Photographs of Every Step
Easy, healthy Instant Pot recipes from popular Pressure Luck blogger and YouTube star Jeffrey Eisner–lightening up comfort-food favorites for guilt-free everyday eatingRead More
Jeffrey Eisner’s bestselling Step-by-Step Instant Pot Cookbook was the easiest-to-follow set of Instant Pot recipes ever assembled–showing even the most reluctant cooks how to make magic in their pressure cookers.
Now, in this new cookbook featuring 85 delicious dishes that have been lightened up for guilt-free everyday eating, Eisner shows how the Instant Pot can be a part of your plan to slim down and keep the weight off–without losing any of the flavor.
Building on the wild success of Eisner’s popular Pressure Luck Cooking website and YouTube channel, every recipe in this book is illustrated with clear photographs showing exactly what to do in each step. There are no hard-to-find ingredients or fussy techniques, and each dish takes advantage of the time-saving benefits of the Instant Pot.
