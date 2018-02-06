Gordon Ramsay's Healthy, Lean & Fit

The definitive guide to eating well to achieve optimum health and fitness, by one of the world's finest chefs and fitness fanatic, Gordon Ramsay.
Gordon Ramsay knows how important it is to eat well, whether you're training for a marathon or just trying to live healthier. And just because it's healthy food, doesn't mean you have to compromise on taste and flavor. As a Michelin-star super-chef who is also a committed athlete, Gordon Ramsay provides the ultimate collection of recipes that will fuel your next workout and keep you feeling great.
GORDON RAMSAY'S ULTIMATE FIT FOOD provides readers with 108 delicious recipes divided into three sections--each one offering breakfasts, lunches, dinners, sides, and snacks--highlighting different health-boosting benefits. The Healthysection consists of nourishing recipes for general well-being; the Lean section encourage healthy weight loss; and the Fit section features pre- and post-workout dishes to build strength and energy.