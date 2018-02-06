Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

GORDON RAMSAY'S HEALTHY, LEAN & FIT

The definitive guide to eating well to achieve optimum health and fitness, by one of the world's finest chefs and fitness fanatic, Gordon Ramsay.

 


Gordon Ramsay knows how important it is to eat well, whether you're training for a marathon or just trying to live healthier. And just because it's healthy food, doesn't mean you have to compromise on taste and flavor. As a Michelin-star super-chef who is also a committed athlete, Gordon Ramsay provides the ultimate collection of recipes that will fuel your next workout and keep you feeling great.

 

GORDON RAMSAY'S ULTIMATE FIT FOOD  provides readers with 108 delicious recipes divided into three sections--each one offering breakfasts, lunches, dinners, sides, and snacks--highlighting different health-boosting benefits. The Healthysection consists of nourishing recipes for general well-being; the Lean section encourage healthy weight loss; and the Fit section features pre- and post-workout dishes to build strength and energy.

Meet The Author: Gordon Ramsay

Internationally renowned, multi-Michelin starred chef Gordon Ramsay has opened a string of successful restaurants across the globe, from the UK and France to Singapore and Hong Kong, to the United States. Gordon has also become an international television star, with several hit shows including Kitchen Nightmares, Hell’s Kitchen, and MasterChef US.

What's Inside

Mouthwatering Recipes to Fuel You for Life

by

The definitive guide to eating well to achieve optimum health and fitness, by one of the world's finest chefs and fitness fanatic, Gordon Ramsay.

Gordon Ramsay knows how important it is to eat well, whether you're training for a marathon or just trying to live healthier. And just because it's healthy food, doesn't mean you have to compromise on taste and flavor. As a Michelin-star super-chef who is also a committed athlete, Gordon Ramsay shares his go-to recipes for when he wants to eat well at home.

HEALTHY, LEAN & FIT provides readers with 108 delicious recipes divided into three sections–each one offering breakfasts, lunches, dinners, sides, and snacks–highlighting different health-boosting benefits. The Healthy section consists of nourishing recipes for general well-being; the Lean section encourage healthy weight loss; and the Fit section features recipes to fuel your next workout and post-workout dishes to build continued strength and energy. Whatever your personal goals, these dishes will inspire you to get cooking and improve your own health.

Genre: Cooking / Cooking / Health & Healing / Weight Control

On Sale: September 25th 2018

Price: $32 / $42 (CAD)

Page Count: 288

ISBN-13: 9781538714669

Grand Central Publishing Logo
