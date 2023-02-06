Description

200 simple, clever recipes you can just cook: the world’s greatest culinary ideas, distilled to their essence and simplified for weeknight meals by the James Beard Award-winning team at Milk Street



Milk Street has spent years learning from cooks all around the world and applying those lessons to weeknight cooking here at home. This book takes the best of those great culinary ideas and pares them back to their most basic, essential elements. The result is a set of recipes that are genius in their simplicity.



Each of these 200 recipes works with just a handful of ingredients and short active cooking time; these dishes are done when you need them, or hands-off so you can let them cook while you do something else. The keys are high-impact ingredients, transformative techniques, powerful flavor combinations, and layers of texture. Milk Street Simple recipes help turn a straightforward bowl of pasta or a head of roasted cauliflower into a delightful meal, with no fuss and recipes that are endlessly flexible.



If you loved Milk Street’s Cookish, this collection of recipes is for you. Chapters include noodles and pasta, grains and rice bowls, soups and stews, easy roasts and braises, quick broils and grilling, traybakes (sheet pan dinners), vegetables and salads, stir fries, one-pot methods, and even desserts you can throw together quickly for a little sweet something to close out the day.