Desktop Soapbox
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Desktop Soapbox

You Have a Lot to Say

by Mollie Thomas

RP Minis

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762481279

USD: $8.95  /  CAD: $11.5

ON SALE: October 18th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Humor / Topic / Business & Professional

PAGE COUNT: 32

Trade Paperback
Get on your soapbox and let it all out! Desktop Soapbox lets others know you have important things to say. Just use this mini megaphone and soapbox to voice your thoughts and opinions.
  • SPECIFICATIONS: 3 x 2 1/2 inch mini soap box and mini megaphone
  • MINI BOOK INSIDE: 32-page illustrated mini book about the soapbox's history and its uses
  • STICKERS INCLUDED: sheet of 2 full-color stickers to customize your box
  • PERFECT GIFT: a perfect stocking stuffer or gift for friends, family, coworkers

What's Inside

Read More Read Less