Next time you're up to your neck in nagging requests, emails, and meeting invites, give your coworkers a (not-so-subtle) hint: Take a Number!
- SPECIFICATIONS: Includes a mini butcher counter-style "take a number" system with 100 paper tickets, plus a digital number board to display the number currently being served
- INCLUDES MINI BOOK: Enjoy an illustrated mini book outlining how to tackle common office distractions, like Carol from accounting asking if you saw last night's episode of Dancing with the Stars
- PERFECT OFFICE GIFT: Whether it's for your boss, the office White Elephant party, or your busy coworker's birthday, this is a hilarious novelty item that's sure to delight!
- REALLY WORKS! As functional as it is funny and adorable, this tiny ticket dispenser might actually help you keep requests at bay
