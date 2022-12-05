Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Mini Crystal Pendulum
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Mini Crystal Pendulum

by Mikaila Adriance

Regular Price $13.95

Regular Price $18.5 CAD

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $13.95

Regular Price $18.5 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 8, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Aug 8, 2023

Page Count

32 Pages

Publisher

RP Minis

ISBN-13

9780762481835

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Divination / Fortune Telling

Description

Explore the easy and enchanted art of divination with your Mini Crystal Pendulum, a jadeite crystal and book set for tapping into your inner wisdom.

Unlock your intuition. Use the art of crystal pendulum divination to gain insight into your deepest desires, answer big questions, and look to the future.
– Jadeite crystal pendulum on metal chain. Your divination set includes a 1-inch shaped jadeite crystal on a gold-colored metal chain, perfect for conducting pendulum divination.
– Bonus book. Explore a 32-page illustrated book filled with divination tips and rituals, all infused with a sense of magic and wonder.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

RP Minis