This set includes 78 beautiful cards (3 X 5 inches) in an interior travel case; a 216-page, full-color, fully illustrated guidebook (4 ¾ X 6 inches); and a keepsake magnetic closure box. Stunning cut paper artwork by celebrated artist Maude White. The entire set is gorgeously illustrated in Maude White's signature cut-paper style against a beautiful spectrum of soothing colors.

Within the guidebook, each element of the 82-card system (divided among the Pleasure Seekers, Remedies, and the Elements of Pleasure) is explored with journaling prompts, thoughtful exercise ideas, card spreads to pull, and advice on how to incorprorate the system into the user's life. Explore pleasure in all its forms. The Pleasure Alchemy system is based on the idea that to truly understand what we find pleasurable—from food to activities to romance—we must be open to curiosity, play, and self-exploration. This set provides a toolkit of ideas to engage in this journey.

The Pleasure Alchemy system is based on the idea that to truly understand what we find pleasurable—from food to activities to romance—we must be open to curiosity, play, and self-exploration. This set provides a toolkit of ideas to engage in this journey. Pair with Maude White's Resilience Alchemy deck for even more insight. Built to stand on its own as a system, Pleasure Alchemy can bring even more strength and insight when used in combination with the Resilience Alchemy system.

Pleasure Alchemy offers the simple yet radical idea that by exploring and expanding the ways we facilitate and participate in pleasurable experiences, we can take charge of our own desires and needs. It provides us with a toolset of ideas for rethinking and rearranging our pre-existing notions around what brings us pleasure—in all facets of our lives. This deluxe deck and guidebook form a practical and grounding toolset that aims to bring us back into our bodies, back into an understanding of what pleasure feels like, and back into a mindset of how we can actively seek out and experience what is pleasurable. This inspiring, deeply usable, set is meant to be used for pleasure, enjoyment, self-reflection, self-expression, and fun.