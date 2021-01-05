Divination
Divination

A Little Introduction to Tarot, Runes, Tea Leaves, and More

by

RP Minis

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780762473298

USD: $6.95  /  CAD: $8.5

ON SALE: September 7th 2021

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Divination / Fortune Telling

PAGE COUNT: 160

Hardcover
Discover the world of divining the future in this enchanted, illustrated introduction to the magical art of fortune telling.

Uncover your own inherent magical powers as you explore the mystical realm of divination. Learn to read the signs of what the future holds through introductory chapters and sample rituals using tarot and playing cards, tea leaves, runes, and more. Explore the future and expand your magical practice in this illustrated mini guide to these ancient arts.

RP Minis