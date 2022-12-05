Oracle of Pluto

55 full-color oracle cards. These vibrantly illustrated cards (3 X 5") depict images of hands projecting shadow puppets of archetypes like the Crow, the Tiger, and the Spider.

This enclosed guide will help the user get in touch with their undiscovered self through the themes of self-awareness, shadow, transformation, empowerment, evolution and integration. Magnetic closure case. This durable magnetic closure case is perfectly sized for travel or display, and holds the paperback book and cards securely in dedicated sleeves.

Shadow work—the exploration of the darker side of oneself and the world—is often misunderstood. It is not about hiding in the darkness, but instead about a rewarding process of self-transformation unlocked by understanding all facets of yourself. Inartist Rose Ides and author Aubrey Houdeshell use Plutonian archetypes to guide the user through the process of shadow work. Whimsical illustrations that nod to shadow puppetry enhance the process of unearthing this other side of ourselves, allowing for potent transformations for seekers of all kinds.This set includes: