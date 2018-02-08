Find the answers you seek and see into your future!

Bring a touch of magic to your office or home with the Magic Crystal Ball. With a wave your hand over the miniature 3″ glass crystal ball to unlock the mystical powers of a fortune teller and reveal one of 15 “answers” to help guide you. Perfect for when you need a little guidance or want to show off your mystical skills at work or with friends, the Magic Crystal Ball will help you achieve balance, put you on the path to fulfilling your dreams, and finding happiness.

Kit includes:

