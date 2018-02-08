Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Magic Crystal Ball
See the Future!
Find the answers you seek and see into your future!
Bring a touch of magic to your office or home with the Magic Crystal Ball. With a wave your hand over the miniature 3″ glass crystal ball to unlock the mystical powers of a fortune teller and reveal one of 15 “answers” to help guide you. Perfect for when you need a little guidance or want to show off your mystical skills at work or with friends, the Magic Crystal Ball will help you achieve balance, put you on the path to fulfilling your dreams, and finding happiness.
Kit includes:
- A mini 3″ glass crystal ball with motion activated light (glowing aura) and sound (music and mystical answers).
- A black base
- A 48-page mini book, with a brief history and tips on how to use your crystal ball