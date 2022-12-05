Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
Shopping Cart
Rose Ides
Rose Ides is an artist based in Ciudad de Mexico. Her work is playful, whimsical, and often mystical, and has been featured in collaboration with Skatelibre and as the imagery for a viral NFT with Akash Ahuja.Read More
Aubrey Houdeshell is a professional tarot reader, astrologer, and shadow worker through her business Graveyard Roses. Her mission is to make spiritual work accessible and digestible to everyone, and her readings center on personal transformation and empowerment. Before turning to the mystical world full-time, Aubrey was a full-time writer and editor for non-profits. She resides in South Denver with her husband.
Aubrey Houdeshell is a professional tarot reader, astrologer, and shadow worker through her business Graveyard Roses. Her mission is to make spiritual work accessible and digestible to everyone, and her readings center on personal transformation and empowerment. Before turning to the mystical world full-time, Aubrey was a full-time writer and editor for non-profits. She resides in South Denver with her husband.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Oracle of Pluto
Get in touch with your deepest self through the process of shadow work in this vibrantly illustrated oracle deck and guidebook set. Shadow work—the exploration…