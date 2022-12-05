Rose Ides

Rose Ides is an artist based in Ciudad de Mexico. Her work is playful, whimsical, and often mystical, and has been featured in collaboration with Skatelibre and as the imagery for a viral NFT with Akash Ahuja.



Aubrey Houdeshell is a professional tarot reader, astrologer, and shadow worker through her business Graveyard Roses. Her mission is to make spiritual work accessible and digestible to everyone, and her readings center on personal transformation and empowerment. Before turning to the mystical world full-time, Aubrey was a full-time writer and editor for non-profits. She resides in South Denver with her husband.

