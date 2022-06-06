Mystic Mondays: The Astro Alignment Deck
Mystic Mondays: The Astro Alignment Deck

A Deck and Guidebook for Celestial Connection

by Grace Duong

RP Studio

Cards / ISBN-13: 9780762479283

USD: $28  /  CAD: $35

ON SALE: February 28th 2023

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Astrology / General

PAGE COUNT: 112

Cards
From the artist behind Mystic Mondays comes a deluxe deck and guidebook set, featuring vibrant, celestial illustrations and divine information on 82 astrological signs and phenomena, for practicing Astro Alignment: using the symbolism of astrology to explore the cosmos within yourself
 
  • Designed and written by Grace Duong, founder of Mystic Mondays: Connect to the guiding power of the cosmos through Mystic Mondays: The Astro Alignment Deck, a brand-new set from Grace Duong, founder and designer of Mystic Mondays.
  • Features 82 full-color Astro Alignment cards: Discover the insights of each of 82 signs, modalities, planets, cosmic phenomena, and more, rendered in stunning colors and vivid details on these durable divination cards.
  • Includes flexibound guidebook: An accompanying 112-page guidebook features astrological profiles and enchanted rituals for using the cards.
  • Deluxe keepsake box: Housed in a magnetic-closure keepsake box, with a separate, shrink-wrapped interior travel box for the cards, this one-of-a-kind collection is a must-have for modern mystics.
 

A note on packaging: In order to help honor our planet and reduce waste, we have only shrink wrapped the interior cosmic creature cards, rather than the keepsake box. Please feel confident that your product is not defective or used, but rather represents a step we are taking to protect our collective home. When you open your deck, you will find that the actual cards inside the box are shrink wrapped for protection and to ensure first use by the buyer.

