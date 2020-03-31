Designed and written by Grace Duong, founder of Mystic Mondays

Deluxe keepsake box with magnetic closure

80 full-color hexagonal cards in stylish printed travel case



Full-color, 11 X 13″ illustrated foldout poster



From the artist behind Mystic Mondays Tarot comes a one-of-a-kind keepsake crystal deck, featuring bold illustrations and essential, inspiring information on 80 popular stones.

Use the power of crystals to tap into your intuition and supercharge your intentions. Created by Grace Duong of Mystic Mondays, The Crystal Grid Deck uses beautiful, vibrant illustrations to channel the magic of 80 gemstones, from rose quartz and lapis lazuli to amethyst and Tiger’s Eye. Featuring bold, 3D renderings of crystals, these deluxe hexagonal cards fit together, allowing users to magnify their intention-setting by creating grids and spreads. Each card offers users a glimpse into the properties of the stone, with notes on uses, zodiac connections, chakra work, and more printed on the reverse.

Housed in a stunning, fully-illustrated keepsake box, with magnetic closure, and separate travel case for the cards, this breathtaking set is an essential addition to your mystical toolbox. An accompanying 11 X 17″ poster shows all 80 crystals together, for convenient reference that doubles as bold artwork suitable for display.