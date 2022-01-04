Mystical Box Set
Mystical Box Set

by Running Press

RP Minis

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762479979

USD: $14.95  /  CAD: $19.5

ON SALE: September 6th 2022

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Crystals

PAGE COUNT: 472

Trade Paperback

Embark on a mystical journey with this collection of 3 miniature books.

SPECIFICATIONS: Box is 2-7/8 x 3-1/4 inches and includes 3 mystical titles inside.
THREE MINI HARDCOVER BOOKS INCLUDED: Crystals, a practical guide to various crystals and their uses; Dreams, an exploration of common symbols and interpretations; Palm Reading, a deep dive into the mystery hidden within your hands. 
UNIQUE GIFT: Well-packaged and in an adorable miniature size, this box set is the perfect present for divination enthusiasts and mystics.

What's Inside

RP Minis