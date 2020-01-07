Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Crystals
A Little Introduction to Their Powers
Discover the power of crystals, from the most common stones to performing sacred rituals, in this enchantingly illustrated mini guidebook.
Whether rose quartz, lapis lazuli, or amethyst, crystals are a beautiful and magical addition to your life! Learn the ins and outs of these mystical tools, including choosing and activating a crystal, basic properties of the stones, and how to create a crystal grid. Gain inspiration as you uncover the secrets to creating a crystal grid and learn to perform a crystal chakra ritual with this full-color, illustrated mini-book.
