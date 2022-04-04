Explore your relationships through the lens of the zodiac with Signs & Skymates Astrological Compatibility Deck, a mini deck and guidebook set from star West African astrologer and founder of KnowtheZodiac Dossé-Via Trenou.
- Love is in the stars: Learn how your Sun, Moon, and Rising signs influence your romantic and platonic relationships with this whole-chart approach to the zodiac.
- Features 100 astro compatibility cards: This mini deck features 100 cards (measuring 2 1/2 x 3 inches) housed in a magnetic closure keepsake box and is the perfect size to bring with you wherever you go.
- Includes bonus book: An illustrated 88-page mini guidebook includes information on all 12 signs of the zodiac, as well as suggestions for sample chart readings.
- From trusted astrologer Dossé-Via Trenou: Dossé-Via Trenou is a celebrated astrologer, the creator of @ScorpioMystique and the website/app/social channel KnowtheZodiac, and the author of Signs & Skymates. This mini deck brings you her signature reading style and approach to the zodiac in bite-sized chunks of enchanted inspiration.
