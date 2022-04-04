Record and explore your relationships through the lens of the zodiac with My Signs & Skymates, a guided astrological compatibility journal from star West African astrologer and founder of KnowtheZodiac Dossé-Via Trenou.
- Love is in the stars: Learn how your Sun, Moon, and Rising signs influence your romantic and platonic relationships with this whole-chart approach to the zodiac.
- Features dozens of interactive prompts and charts: This guided journal uses Dossé-Via's signature evolutionary understanding of the zodiac to guide you through questions about your own chart (Sun, Moon, Rising, Mars, Venus, and Mercury signs) and your relationships with other people and signs.
- Deluxe journal with bonus stickers: Two-color illustrations, luxurious woodfree uncoated paper, and four sheets of bonus stickers for personalization give this journal an unmatched feeling.
- From trusted astrologer Dossé-Via Trenou: Dossé-Via Trenou is a celebrated astrologer, the creator of @ScorpioMystique and the website/app/social channel KnowtheZodiac, and the author of Signs & Skymates. This guided journal brings you her signature reading style and approach to the zodiac in open-ended questions for astrological exploration.
