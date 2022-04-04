My Signs & Skymates
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

My Signs & Skymates

A Guided Journal for Mapping Your Astrological Compatibility

by Dossé-Via Trenou

Illustrated by Neka King

RP Studio

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Diary / ISBN-13: 9780762478057

USD: $16.95  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: December 6th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Guided Journals

PAGE COUNT: 176

Select a format:

Diary
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged See All
Record and explore your relationships through the lens of the zodiac with My Signs & Skymates, a guided astrological compatibility journal from star West African astrologer and founder of KnowtheZodiac Dossé-Via Trenou.
  • Love is in the stars: Learn how your Sun, Moon, and Rising signs influence your romantic and platonic relationships with this whole-chart approach to the zodiac.
  • Features dozens of interactive prompts and charts: This guided journal uses Dossé-Via's signature evolutionary understanding of the zodiac to guide you through questions about your own chart (Sun, Moon, Rising, Mars, Venus, and Mercury signs) and your relationships with other people and signs.
  • Deluxe journal with bonus stickers: Two-color illustrations, luxurious woodfree uncoated paper, and four sheets of bonus stickers for personalization give this journal an unmatched feeling. 
  • From trusted astrologer Dossé-Via Trenou: Dossé-Via Trenou is a celebrated astrologer, the creator of @ScorpioMystique and the website/app/social channel KnowtheZodiac, and the author of Signs & Skymates. This guided journal brings you her signature reading style and approach to the zodiac in open-ended questions for astrological exploration.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less