Awaken ancestral ties and connect to the divine with Black Tarot, a deluxe tarot deck and guidebook set from author Nyasha Williams, featuring and celebrating exclusively Black figures and imagery.
Let your guiding spirits and ancestral figures come through with this stunningly illustrated tarot deck and guidebook. Black Tarot is the tarot deck you’ve been missing, complete with 78 tarot cards featuring all Black representations of classic tarot figures and iconography (The Sun, The Moon, Judgement, etc.). An accompanying illustrated guidebook with information on each card including traits, descriptions, action steps, flower, element, chakra, affirmations, and more. Throughout, find lessons on how the moon's cycle and the element of water influence your life, your readings, and your connections with the divine.
- DELUXE SET: This set includes 78 full-color illustrated tarot cards (3 X 5 inches), shrink wrapped in an interior travel case; a 144-page, full-color illustrated flexibind book (4 3/4 X 6 inches); and a keepsake magnetic closure box with a flocked tray and metallic highlights on the box and cards.
- FULLY ILLUSTRATED TAROT GUIDEBOOK: A 144-page full-color guidebook explaining how to best use the cards is included.
- ORIGINAL ILLUSTRATIONS: Each card features stunning art created exclusively for this tarot deck and guidebook.
