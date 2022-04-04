Ancestral Illumination

Let this guided journal, a stunning companion to Black Tarot: An Ancestral Awakening Deck and Guidebook, help you connect with the divine.
Dive into this beautifully designed journal, filled with prompts, questions, tarot advice, plenty of writing space, and more to help you record and reflect on your tarot journey. This journal is a companion to Black Tarot, a tarot deck and guidebook that draws influence from the moon and the water and features exclusively Black figures. Customize your journal and chart your own tarot journey with the four enclosed sticker sheets.
- SPECIFICATIONS: 6 inch by 8-inch, 176-page flexibind journal
- DELUXE PACKAGING: This guided journal is full-color inside and out, with beautiful illustrations
- STICKER SHEETS INCLUDED: Includes 4 sheets of full-color stickers
- PAIRS WITH TAROT DECK: This guided journal is a companion guide to Nyasha Williams's Black Tarot
