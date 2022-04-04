Ancestral Illumination
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Ancestral Illumination

A Guided Journal for Black Tarot

by Nyasha Williams

Illustrated by Kimishka Naidoo

RP Studio

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Diary / ISBN-13: 9780762479702

USD: $17.95  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: December 6th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Guided Journals

PAGE COUNT: 176

Diary
Let this guided journal, a stunning companion to Black Tarot: An Ancestral Awakening Deck and Guidebook, help you connect with the divine.

Dive into this beautifully designed journal, filled with prompts, questions, tarot advice, plenty of writing space, and more to help you record and reflect on your tarot journey. This journal is a companion to Black Tarot, a tarot deck and guidebook that draws influence from the moon and the water and features exclusively Black figures. Customize your journal and chart your own tarot journey with the four enclosed sticker sheets.
  • SPECIFICATIONS: 6 inch by 8-inch, 176-page flexibind journal
  • DELUXE PACKAGING: This guided journal is full-color inside and out, with beautiful illustrations
  • STICKER SHEETS INCLUDED: Includes 4 sheets of full-color stickers 
  • PAIRS WITH TAROT DECK: This guided journal is a companion guide to Nyasha Williams's Black Tarot

What's Inside

Read More Read Less