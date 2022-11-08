Fairies Oracle Deck and Guidebook

Gorgeously Illustrated : Each of the 40 cards in this oracle deck is illustrated with stunning original artwork that bring the magic of fairies to life. Let Joan the Wad shine light on a path forward, or cry with The Banshee in your hour of grief; re-center yourself among your belongings with the help of the Korean Dokkaebi, or dance in a Fairy Ring. These and many more fairy oracles are just a pull away in this one-of-a-kind set that celebrates these small yet powerful creatures.

In order to help honor our planet and reduce waste, we have only shrink wrapped the interior cards, rather than the keepsake box. Please feel confident that your product is not defective or used.