Runes
Unlock the Secrets of the Stones
Tap into ancient, magical wisdom and peek into your future with this set of beautiful glass rune stones.Read More
Drawing on ancient Norse traditions, but perfect for the modern mystic, runes are the perfect way to enhance your fortune telling or meditation practice. These stunning stones, with traditional Elder Futhark inscriptions, will help you make predictions about your wealth, love life, happiness, and future. Kit includes:
- 25 glass rune stones in keepsake pouch
- Cloth to do your runes casting on
- 88-page mini-book with instructions on rune casting
Trade Paperback
