Maude White

Maude White is an award-winning cut paper artist, author, teacher, mindfulness tarot reader, and resilience facilitator. She is the author of Brave Birds: Inspiration on the Wing and the Brave Bird journals and boxed notecards, and the illustrator of Leading with Love: Inspiration for Spiritual Activists. Her work has been featured by Orion Magazine, The Artist Magazine, Art House Press, Urban Outfitters, Hi Fructose, Colossal, Trouve, and The Public, among others, and exhibited in national and international galleries (as well as to her 62K Instagram followers). Maude is also the creator of Resilience Alchemy, a system of support, empowerment, and growth through guided card readings.