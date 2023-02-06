Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

The Coloring Tarot
The Coloring Tarot

A Deck and Guidebook to Color and Create

by Sarah Lyons

Illustrated by Harriet Lee-Merrion

On Sale

Oct 24, 2023

Page Count

112 Pages

Publisher

RP Studio

ISBN-13

9780762484287

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Divination / Tarot

Description

A complete deck of 78 tarot cards and an accompanying guidebook, gorgeously illustrated in rich, original line art that evokes the classic Rider-Waite designs, all ready for you to color in, customize, and bring to life.

 

  • A comprehensive, classic deck and guidebook: The 78 cards in this deck feature the Major and Minor Arcana in beautiful, simple black line art reminiscent of the classic Rider–Waite​ tarot deck illustrations, and the guidebook includes the meanings of each card and information on how to pull and read cards and spreads.
  • Complete set: This set includes 78 colorable illustrated cards (3 x 5 inches), shrink wrapped and housed in a card box; an 112-page, colorable illustrated paperback book (3 x 5 inches); a full-color folded poster insert of suggested color palettes (6 x 10 inches); and a keepsake magnetic closure box (3-1/2 x 5-3/8 inches).
  • Ideal format for coloring: The cards and guidebook are printed on thick, uncoated paper stock ideal for coloring with pencils, watercolor, pens, markers, or your medium of choice, and the guidebook contains information on coloring basics for beginners.
  • Includes a primer on color magic: Many magical practitioners believe in the magical properties and intentions of different parts of the color spectrum, and the guidebook includes information on these meanings to guide the user's color choices.

 

A note on packaging: In order to help honor our planet and reduce waste, we have only shrink wrapped the interior tarot cards, rather than the keepsake box. Please feel confident that your product is not defective or used, but rather represents a step we are taking to protect our collective home. When you open your deck, you will find that the actual cards inside the box are shrink wrapped for protection and to ensure first use by the buyer.

What's Inside

