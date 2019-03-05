Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Sarah Lyons

Sarah Lyons is a writer, activist, occultist, and witch. She has practiced witchcraft for over ten years, and her work and writing has appeared in Teen Vogue, Vice, Buzzfeed, Broadly, Slutist, and New York Yoga Life, among others. Sarah is an active member of the Democratic Socialists of America, serving on the New York City chapter’s Ecosocialist Working Group. Visit her on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/citymystic.
