Sarah Lyons
Sarah Lyons is a writer, activist, occultist, and witch. She has practiced witchcraft for over ten years, and her work and writing has appeared in Teen Vogue, Vice, Buzzfeed, Broadly, Slutist, and New York Yoga Life, among others. Sarah is an active member of the Democratic Socialists of America, serving on the New York City chapter’s Ecosocialist Working Group. Visit her on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/citymystic.
By the Author
Revolutionary Witchcraft
A fiery, intersectional guide for activists and witches alike, Revolutionary Witchcraft is an empowered introduction to the history and practice of politically-motivated magic. From the…