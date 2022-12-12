Everyday Tarot (Revised and Expanded Paperback)

Description

In this revised paperback edition of Everyday Tarot, featuring a new foreword by the author and an appendix of tarot card meanings, you'll learn to master the methods of Biddy Tarot founder Brigit Esselmont as she blends divination with actionable self-help so you can manifest the life you want.



This approachable guide, from the founder of the incredibly popular website Biddy Tarot, brings the allure and guidance of Tarot to contemporary, goal-focused readers through relatable exercises and an emphasis on intuition. Everyday Tarot takes a fresh approach to a timeless art, giving modern soul-seekers the tools they need to access their inner wisdom and create an inspired life, using the cards as their guide. This approach to Tarot is empowering, uplifting, powerful, and practical — instead of helping readers tell the future, this method allows each person to unlock their full potential by connecting more deeply to their own instincts.



This unique book draws on the knowledge of Brigit Esselmont, the founder of Biddy Tarot. Her distinctive approach blends Tarot with personal growth, creating an actionable wellness practice that speaks to contemporary readers. Beginning with Esselmont's personal story of leaving behind a corporate career to pursue a more grounded, passionate life, this beautiful and useful volume explains how Tarot really works, with a focus on how we approach the cards and draw on our inner wisdom for guidance. Everyday Tarot moves through concrete areas of life (career, romantic relationships, major goals) and incorporates exercises and sample spreads, alongside a quick-start guide to reading the cards that reinforces big picture concepts and builds confidence as readers begin creating powerful and positive change.



This revised and expanded paperback edition features a new foreword by the author and a complete appendix of tarot card meanings for easy reference.