Brigit Esselmont

Brigit Esselmont is one of the world’s best-known and most beloved Tarot readers and teachers. She has grown Biddy Tarot into a global enterprise, with a website, podcast, and newsletter. She regularly teaches and inspires millions of Tarot lovers, influencing them to live a more mindful and enlightened life with Tarot as their guide. She lives in Sunshine Coast, Queensland, Australia with her husband and two daughters.

