Everyday Tarot Mini Tarot Deck

by

Illustrated by

The Everyday Tarot Kit offers a fresh approach to Tarot, with a modern, beautifully illustrated deck, a helpful guide to the cards, and a beautiful keepsake box.

Everyday Tarot brings a new perspective to the cards, giving modern soul-seekers the tools they need to access their inner wisdom and create an inspired life. This charming package, featuring stunning cards and a magnetic closure, will appeal to Tarot veterans and novices alike!

This kit includes:

  • A 78-card Tarot deck, with fully-illustrated, 2.5 X 3.5-inch cards.
  • An 88-page mini book, with card meanings and sample spreads.
  • A magnetic-closure keepsake box for card storage.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Divination / Tarot

On Sale: October 9th 2018

Price: $12.95 / $16.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 88

ISBN-13: 9780762492794

What's Inside

