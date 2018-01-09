Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Everyday Tarot Mini Tarot Deck
The Everyday Tarot Kit offers a fresh approach to Tarot, with a modern, beautifully illustrated deck, a helpful guide to the cards, and a beautiful keepsake box.
Everyday Tarot brings a new perspective to the cards, giving modern soul-seekers the tools they need to access their inner wisdom and create an inspired life. This charming package, featuring stunning cards and a magnetic closure, will appeal to Tarot veterans and novices alike!
This kit includes:
- A 78-card Tarot deck, with fully-illustrated, 2.5 X 3.5-inch cards.
- An 88-page mini book, with card meanings and sample spreads.
- A magnetic-closure keepsake box for card storage.