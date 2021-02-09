Dungeons & Dragons: Bag of Holding Magnet Set

An officially-licensed, collectible magnet set inspired by the Bag of Holding from Dungeons & Dragons
It’s larger on the inside! Carry all your equipment, weapons, items, and more with this official Dungeons & Dragons magnet set.
- UNIQUE MAGNETS: A collection of 30 magnets featuring an assortment of both rare and common items, objects, and equipment found in the game
- MINIATURE BAG OF HOLDING: A special felt "Bag of Holding" perfect for keeping all your magnets safe and in one place
- ILLUSTRATED MINI BOOK INCLUDED: Discover the secrets that the Bag of Holding might be hiding with this inventory book and learn more about the unique objects and equipment you'll find inside
- PERFECT GIFT FOR D&D FANS: Display on a shelf, desk, or bookcase and show off your love of Dungeons & Dragons
- OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic Dungeons & Dragons collectible
Dungeons & Dragons, D&D, their respective logos, and the dragon ampersand, are registered trademarks of Wizards of the Coast LLC. ©2021 Wizards of the Coast. All rights reserved.
