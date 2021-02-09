Dungeons & Dragons: Bag of Holding Magnet Set
Dungeons & Dragons: Bag of Holding Magnet Set

by

RP Minis

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762475902

USD: $9.95  /  CAD: $12.5

ON SALE: September 7th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Antiques & Collectibles / Popular Culture

PAGE COUNT: 32

Trade Paperback
An officially-licensed, collectible magnet set inspired by the Bag of Holding from Dungeons & Dragons
 
It’s larger on the inside! Carry all your equipment, weapons, items, and more with this official Dungeons & Dragons magnet set. 
  • UNIQUE MAGNETS: A collection of 30 magnets featuring an assortment of both rare and common items, objects, and equipment found in the game
  • MINIATURE BAG OF HOLDING: A special felt "Bag of Holding" perfect for keeping all your magnets safe and in one place
  • ILLUSTRATED MINI BOOK INCLUDED: Discover the secrets that the Bag of Holding might be hiding with this inventory book and learn more about the unique objects and equipment you'll find inside
  • PERFECT GIFT FOR D&D FANS: Display on a shelf, desk, or bookcase and show off your love of Dungeons & Dragons
  • OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic Dungeons & Dragons collectible
Dungeons & Dragons, D&D, their respective logos, and the dragon ampersand, are registered trademarks of Wizards of the Coast LLC. ©2021 Wizards of the Coast. All rights reserved.
 

RP Minis