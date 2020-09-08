Phrenology Dog
Phrenology Dog

Read Your Dog's Mind!

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762472666

USD: $9.95  /  CAD: $12.5

ON SALE: May 4th 2021

Genre: Fiction / Humor / Topic / Animals

PAGE COUNT: 32

Trade Paperback
Read your dog’s mind with this adorable companion to the Phrenology Cat miniature kit.

Have you ever wondered why your dog acts a certain way or does strange things? Now with the Phrenology Dog kit you can find and label where in your dog’s brain their emotions, likes, dislikes, and quirks are located on this adorable ceramic bust.

This kit includes:
  • 3″-tall uniquely designed and painted ceramic bust
  • 32-page illustrated mini book on phrenology for dogs

