FORTNITE (Official) Loot Pack

FORTNITE (Official) Loot Pack

Includes Pins, Patch, Vinyl Stickers, and Magnets!

by

The official Fortnite Loot Pack includes a variety of fun accessories featuring popular character sprays, icons, and more!
 
Inside you’ll find:
  • 10 button pins
  • 1 iron-on patch
  • 3 stickers for your laptop or tech
  • 2 magnets
Genre: Nonfiction / Antiques & Collectibles / Popular Culture

On Sale: October 15th 2019

Price: $9.95 / $12.5 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9780762468317

Hachette Logo Large
Trade Paperback
What's Inside

