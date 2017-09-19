Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Mini Twister

Mini Twister

by

An iconic brand for more than 50 years, TWISTER is a classic game loved by fans of all ages. This officially-licensed kit offers a new mini twist on the game that ties you up in knots–now you can play with your fingers! Perfectly portable, this nostalgic kit can be played anywhere and includes a mini Twister mat, spinner, mini tube socks for your fingers, and a mini book with history, trivia, and the rules of MINI TWISTER.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Board Games

On Sale: April 10th 2018

Price: $7.95 / $10.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762491711

Hachette Logo Large
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy