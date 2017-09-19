Mini Twister

An iconic brand for more than 50 years, TWISTER is a classic game loved by fans of all ages. This officially-licensed kit offers a new mini twist on the game that ties you up in knots–now you can play with your fingers! Perfectly portable, this nostalgic kit can be played anywhere and includes a mini Twister mat, spinner, mini tube socks for your fingers, and a mini book with history, trivia, and the rules of MINI TWISTER.