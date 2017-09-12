Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Star Trek: Light-and-Sound Borg Cube

Star Trek fans and collectors will love this one-of-a-kind, mini-size collectible Borg cube with light and sound. The Borg cube is a cube-shaped spacecraft that is one of the largest, most powerful and fastest vessels in the Star Trek Galaxy. Kit includes:
  • Light-up Borg cube with sound
  • Display base
  • 48-page book on the history of Borg cubes and full-color photos
Genre: Nonfiction / Antiques & Collectibles / Popular Culture

On Sale: April 3rd 2018

Price: $12.95 / $16.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 48

ISBN-13: 9780762463657

Trade Paperback
