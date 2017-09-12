Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Star Trek: Light-and-Sound Borg Cube
Star Trek fans and collectors will love this one-of-a-kind, mini-size collectible Borg cube with light and sound. The Borg cube is a cube-shaped spacecraft that is one of the largest, most powerful and fastest vessels in the Star Trek Galaxy. Kit includes:Read More
- Light-up Borg cube with sound
- Display base
- 48-page book on the history of Borg cubes and full-color photos
Trade Paperback
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use